Historic cabin on upper St. Croix River restored with federal funding

Gibson Cabin (P. Wintersteen/NPS)

A significant restoration project was recently completed on the historic Gibson Cabin in St. Croix National Scenic Riverway with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund. Built in 1925 and used by four generations of the Gibson Family, the primitive cabin is a vital link to the park’s past.

The advent of automobile travel in the early 20th century fueled the ability of the middle class to enjoy nature on weekends and summers. Dozens of recreation cabins sprung up along the banks of the Saint Croix and Namekagon rivers. Today, the Gibson Cabin is one of just a few that have survived. It is the best remaining example in the park of early 20th century Rustic and Craftsman style architecture. Elements including a full-width front porch, native stone foundation, river rock fireplace, and peeled log walls reflect the quality of its design and construction. However, time has taken a toll on the structure.

The $245,000 rehabilitation project included replacing the cabin’s deteriorating roof, stabilizing structural elements, preserving the wood exterior with specialized treatments, and redecking the bridge that provides access to the cabin. The work was performed by a GAOA-funded Maintenance Action Team (MAT) from the National Park Service Historic Preservation Center. MATs are geographically based teams of skilled employees with experience in a variety of traditional trades that enable the completion of historic preservation projects in a consistent and cost-effective manner.

“The restoration of the Gibson Cabin showcases our commitment to preserving our nation’s history,” said Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway Superintendent Craig Hansen. “Through the support of the Great American Outdoors Act, we’re able to preserve and protect historic sites like the Gibson Cabin, ensuring these places remain vibrant and accessible for future generations.”

GAOA is part of the NPS’s commitment to address long-needed deferred maintenance and repair needs in national parks throughout the country. Supported by revenue from energy development, it provides the National Park Service with up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to make significant enhancements in national parks to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education, and enjoyment for current and future visitors. In addition to more than 100 large-scale infrastructure projects, GAOA has funded more than 300 smaller MAT activities in national parks throughout the country.