Minnesota lottery funds support St. Croix stewardship and science

Voters are being asked to decide whether or not to continue the funding this fall.

Lawrence Creek Scientific and Natural Area (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

It’s would be nearly impossible to list all the conservation projects along the St. Croix River that have been funded by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund over the past 33 years. The state grant program supported by the sale of lottery tickets has helped acquire new public land, supported scientific research that protect lakes and rivers, acquired new parks and other public land, and much more. The fund is authorized by an amendment to the Minnesota state constitution, and its renewal is on the ballot in the current election.

The Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRTF) supports efforts around the state of Minnesota, including many regional and statewide projects that affect the St. Croix River region. In the hope of managing to mention at least the most significant accomplishments affecting the area, we’ll feature projects primarily focused here.

The ENRTF should not be confused with the 2008 Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment, which is funded by a statewide sales tax. The ENRTF was the result of a constitutional amendment that permitted the lottery, with revenue dedicated to the fund. It was renewed once in 1998, and now needs to receive a majority of votes in November to continue.

Funds from the ENRTF are distributed based on recommendations by a 17-person panel called the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources, and approved by the full legislature.

“Minnesota is the state of water! Water connects all of us. Unfortunately, almost half of the lakes and rivers in Minnesota fail to meet one or more water quality standards for drinking, swimming, or fishing,” said Michelle Stockness, executive director of the nonprofit group Freshwater. “This amendment is critical to our work and will help prevent pollution in our rivers, lakes, and streams, as well as protect the quality of our drinking water supplies.”

Here is just a sampling of some of the local conservation projects funded by the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund over the years. It is far from complete and fairly random order.

St. Croix Basin Conservation Planning and Protection – 2011

“By linking local, state and federal governmental units, citizen-led non-profits, and design & technical expertise in an effective, well-coordinated partnership, this project set water quality, habitat, and recreational priorities; identified specific management practices in priority locations; and implemented on-the-ground projects to promote land and water stewardship to enhance and protect the very special place the St. Croix River Basin is to live, recreate, and work.”

Browns Creek State Trail – 2012

Acquiring six miles of former Zephyr Railroad in Stillwater for conversion to a state trail for cyclists and walkers.

Aiple Property Acquisition – 2014

“This $4.3 million project resulted in acquisition of 15 acres of property along the St. Croix River for a new shoreline park in downtown Stillwater to enhance ecosystems, restore public access to the riverfront and contribute to an even more vibrant downtown economy.”

Shoreland Protection for the Lower St. Croix River – 2015

“The St. Croix River Association (SCRA) has worked to protect, improve and restore natural vegetation adjacent to the St. Croix River through educational workshops, resource creation, and strategic outreach to realtors, local governments, and landowners in the Riverway. Over 5,000 landowners received information about Riverway regulations and over 500 realtors attended workshops or presentations about Riverway protections, native plants, rain gardens and scenic easements. SCRA presented at more than 35 city council meetings for ten local governments in the Lower Riverway and provided six training opportunities for over 170 local officials. The most significant resources created were The Landowner’s Guide to the Lower St. Croix Riverway, Best Practices for Zoning Applications in the Riverway, and a video about the Lower St. Croix River.”

Freshwater Mussel Resources in the St. Croix River – 1999

Wabash pigtoe mussel, St. Croix River. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

“The purpose of this project was to address conservation and management needs of one of the most threatened group of organisms in Minnesota, native freshwater mussels. Project objectives included completing a mussel relocation and refugia study begun in 1997 in association with the University of Minnesota, and review the status of one of the most important mussel communities in Minnesota, that in the St. Croix River.”

Maintaining Zooplankton (Daphnia) for Water Quality: Square Lake – 2003

“High frequency sonar and conventional sampling methods were used to assess whether rainbow trout, stocked by the Minnesota DNR, adversely affected the water clarity of Square Lake via an ecological domino effect whereby trout consume Daphnia, algae are released from grazing pressure by Daphnia, and high algal concentrations result in low water clarity.”

Minnesota Spring Inventory – 2019

Greg Brick of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources documents a spring near the St. Croix River. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

“Springs are natural points of groundwater discharge that provide flow for trout streams and cool water fisheries, base flow during to streams, and unique ecological habitats. Management of this resource is only possible when we know their location. The MSI project located and makes available information on over 7,200 springs.” Watch St. Croix 360’s video interview with the project lead.

Land and Water Resource Management for the Lower St. Croix National Scenic Riverway – 1991

“This appropriation was used to develop better management and increased local stewardship of the land and water resources in the Lower St. Croix National Scenic Riverway.”

St. Croix Watershed Research Station

Dr. Mark Edlund (right) passes a sample of algae growing in a spring-fed creek at the St. Croix Watershed Research Station to a student from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The field station of the Science Museum of Minnesota is based on the banks of the river in May Township, Minnesota. Studying water issues around the watershed, state, country, and globe, this team of scientists has been significantly supported by the ENRTF. Here are a few of the funded projects:

Intercommunity Groundwater Protection – 2003

“The primary purpose of the project was to develop a hydrologic model that can be used to evaluate the ‘sustainability’ of groundwater withdrawals in the Woodbury-Afton area of Washington County.”

“We will characterize environmental drivers contributing to the decline of wild rice using lake sediment cores to reconstruct historical wild rice abundance in relation to lake and watershed stressors.”

“We will reconstruct historical lake conditions to identify factors linked to successful walleye fisheries and guide effective management in the face of warming temperatures, invasive species, and nutrient loading.”

“We examine the recent spread, origin, cause, and economic and ecological threat of nuisance rock snot formation in North Shore streams and Lake Superior to inform management and outreach.”

“This project provides comprehensive data on the prevalence and toxicity of Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) in Minnesota lakes today and in the past. By combining these data with updated modeling techniques, we provide a framework for predicting the timing and composition of HABs that can be tailored to individual lakes.”

“Determine the causes of increased flooding and the most cost-effective solutions for reducing flood risk in the Cottonwood River watershed and other agricultural watersheds in southern Minnesota.”

“This project produced the first systematic survey of Minnesota’s Sentinel Lakes for the toxic invasive algae Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii (Cylindro). Cylindro was contained to the 2 lakes where it was initially found and did not produce toxins in measurable amounts. Sediment records indicated that Cylindro has appeared in the last 10 years and has not spread statewide.”

Scientific and Natural Areas

Falls Creek Scientific and Natural Area (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Franconia Bluff Scientific and Natural Area – 2009

“Conserving the steep and ravines and intermittent stream that drains into the St. Croix River protects the local water quality and viewshed. This 2009 addition to the Franconia Bluff Scientific and Natural Area (SNA) also opens to the public for observing nature and hiking and offers opportunities for scientific research, and educational outreach.” – Trust for Public Land

Lawrence Creek SNA, Franconia – 2017

This 72-acre SNA protects the designated trout stream and sensitive habitat in the ravine around it.

Crystal Spring SNA, Scandia – 2015

“[T]his 38-acre, state-owned SNA encompasses significant biodiversity, thriving communities of native plants, and habitat for several rare species of birds and plants. The SNA’s dramatic geologic features include a scenic waterfall, steep rocky cliffs, a winding cold-water stream, thick old forests, and panoramic views of the National Wild and Scenic St. Croix River.” – Trust for Public Land

Belwin Conservancy, Afton

Valley Creek, Belwin Conservancy (Courtesy Belwin)

Belwin has made several acquisitions supported by the ENRTF over the years. The Afton land conservancy highlighted a few in a recent blog post:

“In 2020, ENRTF funds helped Belwin acquire Oxbow Trails , 27 acres of floodplain forest and wetland that is currently being restored back to healthy habitat. Opened to the public in 2022, the trails provide a glimpse of the scenic beauty of Valley Creek.”

, 27 acres of floodplain forest and wetland that is currently being restored back to healthy habitat. Opened to the public in 2022, the trails provide a glimpse of the scenic beauty of Valley Creek.” “Acquired by Belwin in 2022 with funds from the ENRTF, the Valley Creek Bluff property is a unique ecological area that plays a crucial role in advancing Belwin’s restoration and conservation efforts. Protecting this land, home to rare bluff prairie ecosystems, contributes to the health of Valley Creek, which impacts our groundwater and the St. Croix River, which is just downstream.”

property is a unique ecological area that plays a crucial role in advancing Belwin’s restoration and conservation efforts. Protecting this land, home to rare bluff prairie ecosystems, contributes to the health of Valley Creek, which impacts our groundwater and the St. Croix River, which is just downstream.” “Anishinabe Academy and Belwin have partnered to create a dedicated educational site where indigenous youth can reconnect with their language and culture. The 19-acre site features four distinct habitats, making it an ideal space for environmental education, cultural learning, gardening, and habitat restoration.”

Ballot language

“Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to protect drinking water sources and the water quality of lakes, rivers, and streams; conserve wildlife habitat and natural areas; improve air quality; and expand access to parks and trails by extending the transfer of proceeds from the state-operated lottery to the environment and natural resources trust fund, and to dedicate the proceeds for these purposes?”

Please note that failing to vote yes or no on the question is the same as voting no.