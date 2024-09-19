Fundraiser launched to honor founder of Earth Day with highway signs

Sen. Gaylord Nelson, 1963

The Clear Lake Museum is excited to announce an area-wide fundraising campaign to purchase and install commemorative signs along U.S. Highway 63. This section of highway holds the designation of “Gaylord Nelson Highway”, in special recognition of the late Wisconsin Governor (1959-63) and U.S. Senator (1963-81).

To make this vision a reality, the museum is reaching out to the citizens of Northwest Wisconsin for financial support. The total cost of the project, including the design, production, and installation of the signs, is estimated at $14,000.

The entire route of US Hwy 63 in Wisconsin, from its crossing the Mississippi River at Red Wing through to Route 2 at Ashland, holds this title. Wisconsin Statute 84.1051 states this was initiated in 2009 “…in recognition and appreciation of Gaylord Nelson, the native son of Clear Lake who served with distinction as both the governor from 1959 to 1963 and as a U.S. senator from 1963 to 1981, and whose legacy includes numerous environmental achievements, including the founding of Earth Day, the creation of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, and the preservation of the Apostle Islands in Lake Superior”.

Currently, there are no signs along U.S. Hwy 63 to indicate it as a memorialized highway. State law requires that private funds be used for the cost of the signs. The Clear Lake Museum is coordinating fundraising so that signs can be erected to identify the Gaylord Nelson Highway. Please consider contributing to this fund in recognition of Gaylord Nelson, a renowned Wisconsin native and founder of Earth Day. Send donations to the Clear Lake Museum, P.O. Box 2, Clear Lake, WI 54005 and designate “Gaylord Nelson Highway”.

About Gaylord Nelson

Gaylord Nelson (1916-2005) was a native of Clear Lake in Polk County, Wisconsin. He served as Wisconsin’s Governor from 1959-63 and U.S. Senator from 1963-1981.

Throughout his life, Nelson was committed to preserving the environment. While Wisconsin’s Governor, then Gov. Nelson created the Outdoor Recreation Acquisition Program; it funded the purchase of one million acres of land for parks in Wisconsin. This accomplishment, among others, earned him national fame and the title, “Conservation Governor”.

His dedication to the environment continued during his years as a U.S. Senator. While holding that office, Nelson was a driving force for the more than 30 laws and amendments enacted to protect our earth and its inhabitants. Among them was the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968. Because of this law, the St. Croix River was included in the first group of rivers to be designated as part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

There was no time previously in U.S. history, or since, that so many environmentally focused laws were passed. Also, while a U.S. Senator, Nelson founded Earth Day on April 22, 1970, as a means to bring peoples’ attention that everyone needs to do their part to protect our water, air, natural areas, wildlife and more. Now, more than 50 years later, Earth Day is observed in more than 180 countries around the world.

After he left office Nelson continued his leadership role in the environmental movement by serving for more than 20 years as a counselor of the Wilderness Society. In 1995, Gaylord Nelson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award possible, for his dedicated work and accomplishments to preserve the environment.

About the Clear Lake Museum

The Clear Lake Museum, located in the charming village of Clear Lake, Wisconsin, is a treasure trove of local history and culture. Established to preserve and celebrate the rich heritage of the region, the museum is hailed as one of the finest in the Midwest. It offers visitors a unique glimpse into the past through its extensive collection of local artifacts, photographs, and documents. From early settler life to its most prominent citizens, the exhibits span a wide range of topics, providing an educational and engaging experience for people of all ages.

Housed in a beautifully restored historic building, the Clear Lake Museum is a testament to the community’s commitment to preserving its legacy. The museum’s curated displays include agricultural tools, vintage clothing, and household items that paint a vivid picture of life in Clear Lake over the centuries.

The Clear Lake Museum is more than just a repository of historical objects; it is a place where stories come to life and connections to the past are forged. Whether you are a history enthusiast, a curious traveler, or a local resident, a visit to the Clear Lake Museum promises to be an enlightening and enriching experience. Open from Clear Lake Heritage Days weekend, June 28, through Labor Day weekend, August 31, the museum invites everyone to explore and appreciate the unique history that has shaped the Clear Lake community and its people.

For more information or to donate, please contact the Clear Lake Museum, or find them on Facebook at fb.com/clearlakemuseum.