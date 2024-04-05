Scout seeks help cleaning river landings

A young river steward is organizing an effort to clean-up 10 river landings later this month as part of his project to become an Eagle Scout. Joseph Aichinger is asking for help on April 27 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I will be orchestrating groups of volunteers to go to these landings and clean them,” says Aichinger. “I mainly want the woods around the entrance to each landing cleaned, but if I get enough volunteers we will clean the landings themselves.”
The landings are:
- Osceola Landing
- Somerset Landing
- Steven’s Creek Landing
- Old Railroad Bridge Landing
- Snake River Landing
- Highway 70 Landing
- Raspberry Landing
- County Road O Landing
- Sunrise Landing
- Nevers Dam Landing
To sign up, visit the form here.
