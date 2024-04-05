Scout seeks help cleaning river landings

Volunteers needed for April 27 or 28 to pick up trash at ten access sites.

By

St. Croix 360

/

/

< 1 minute read

Sunrise Ferry Landing, April 26, 2023. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

A young river steward is organizing an effort to clean-up 10 river landings later this month as part of his project to become an Eagle Scout. Joseph Aichinger is asking for help on April 27 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I will be orchestrating groups of volunteers to go to these landings and clean them,” says Aichinger. “I mainly want the woods around the entrance to each landing cleaned, but if I get enough volunteers we will clean the landings themselves.”

The landings are:

  1. Osceola Landing
  2. Somerset Landing
  3. Steven’s Creek Landing
  4. Old Railroad Bridge Landing
  5. Snake River Landing
  1. Highway 70 Landing
  2. Raspberry Landing
  3. County Road O Landing
  4. Sunrise Landing
  5. Nevers Dam Landing

To sign up, visit the form here.

