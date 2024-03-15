Minnesota will upgrade several boat landings in St. Croix region

Boat landing at William O’Brien State Park. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced that it will make improvements to 40 boat landings around the state, including several along the St. Croix and its tributaries. The initiative is funded by the Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) Act, passed during the last legislative session.

Project sites on the Minnesota side of the St. Croix basin include William O’Brien State Park, Demontreville Lake, South Center Lake, the Snake River/Cross Lake, Ann Lake, and Sturgeon Lake.

“We’re making critical investments throughout Minnesota,” said DNR Parks and Trails Division Director Ann Pierce. “These projects are essential to making Minnesota waters accessible to all users, meeting the needs of modern watercraft, protecting our public waters from stormwater runoff and invasive species, and enhancing climate resilience.”

The Get Out MORE Act included about $150 million for outdoor recreation projects around Minnesota. Fishing and fisheries will receive $60 million, improving access and increasing diversity of public land visitors has been allocated $35.4 million, restoring streams and updating recreation facilities gets $10 million, upgrading campgrounds will receive $9.5 million, and boat access work have been allocated $35 million.

Of the boat access funds, the DNR says it will be split between large and small projects:

$30 million for large-scale projects, which will include accessible features, stormwater improvements, enhanced facilities for aquatic invasive species prevention, restoration to improve shoreline health, and accessible ramps for non-motorized boats.

$5 million for small-scale projects, including longer launch ramps, wider drive lanes, wider and longer parking stalls, and improved stormwater treatment.

More information is available on the DNR’s website.

Republish