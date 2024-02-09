Minnesota DNR seeks public input for updates to Carlos Avery WMA master plan

First update in 46 years will guide future of public land in headwaters of Sunrise River, a St. Croix tributary.

Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

As part of its effort to update the Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area master plan, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input from people interested in the WMA.

The 24,600-acre WMA consists of wetlands, forest, grasslands, and small lakes that provide extensive hunting, trapping, wildlife watching, and other outdoor recreation opportunities just 30 miles north of the Twin Cities.

The WMA master plan (PDF) was last revised in 1977 and it is important for this update to address environmental changes, advances in scientific knowledge, and changes in public values and use. The plan will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA for the next 10 years.

Public input opportunities

The Minnesota DNR is specifically looking for input that will help determine the content of the plan. Input received will be used to help develop a draft plan that will be available for public review this fall.

There are several opportunities to engage in the planning process:

First, an online questionnaire is available on the DNR website through Friday, March 15. This questionnaire will allow people to provide thorough input concerning their use of, and preferences for, the WMA.

Second, the DNR will host two public meetings, one in person and one online. The DNR staff will present a brief overview of the WMA and the planning process, answer questions and take feedback.

In-person public meeting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Carlos Avery WMA Office Conference Room, 5463-C West Broadway Ave., Columbus, MN 55025.

Online public meeting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Registration is not required, and more information is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Finally, written comments on the master plan can also be submitted by emailing carlosavery.wildlife@state.mn.us opens in a new browser tab or sending mail to Carlos Avery WMA, 5463-C West Broadway, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

About the WMA

Carlos Avery WMA’s wetlands and shallow lakes, forests, savanna, and prairie uplands are home to many game and nongame species and are popular with hunters, trappers, and bird and wildlife watchers. There is also a 4,500-acre wildlife sanctuary within the WMA. The WMA is about two-thirds wetland, including 26 pools actively managed to provide waterfowl habitat and waterfowl hunting opportunities. The WMA also has 45 miles of rivers and streams.

More information about the WMA is available on the Minnesota DNR website.