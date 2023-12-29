St. Croix 360’s most popular stories of 2023

It has been another newsworthy year along the St. Croix River. St. Croix 360 has reported on our usual broad spectrum of topics. The most viewed stories of the year include positive stories of successful restoration and protection projects, as well as news about a couple significant threats to the river.
Top 10 stories of 2023:
#10: Two lawsuits challenge St. Croix River development proposals
September 8
Legal filings claim Osceola and Hudson violated state laws in approving buildings taller than allowed.
#9: Six wildlife sightings on a St. Croix bluff in 20 minutes
May 26
Three birds, three flowers, and one eternal conflict.
#8: Flood photos: Water nears predicted peak on lower St. Croix
April 21
The river will still rise slightly higher, but this week saw some of the most significant flooding in years.
#7: St. Croix Tribe announces historic property purchase near Apple River
January 6
Ojibwe band acquires 800 acres for recovery programs, cultural use, and environmental protection.
#6: What’s next for Lily Lake? Delisting achieved, partners consider possibilities
October 5
Despite significant improvements to well-known Stillwater lake, conservation work continues.
#5: River rising rapidly, crests could be coming
April 14
Spring melt is in full swing and water is beginning to burst out of the banks.
#4: Proposed hog facility denied again due to incomplete information
March 31
DNR rejects permit request over missing details about where manure will be spread.
#3: Deer hunters crossing river raise questions about legality and logistics
November 28
Hunting party ran afoul of firearm transportation laws and avoided other trouble by not getting a deer.
#2: Livestock groups sue to stop Wisconsin from requiring pollution permits
July 28
New lawsuit claims DNR does not have power to regulate factory farm manure spreading.
#1: New members of Wisconsin town board revoke factory farm rules
April 27
Supervisors waste no time after election overturning community’s effort to prevent pollution and protect property values.
