Many tributaries make a mighty river

St. Croix 360’s supporters are a broad range of people united by the river.

By

Greg Seitz

/

/

< 1 minute read

Share:EmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

I am simply amazed by all the people who see fit to support St. Croix 360. I’ll always love the river and want to write about it — it’s my fellow river fans who make that possible.

It’s an honor and a privilege. I reciprocate with the highest quality stories possible.

The people who contribute financially to St. Croix 360’s work include everyone from farmers and anglers to scientists and artists. There are also a lot of contributors who simply love boating, hiking, photographing, swimming, and all the other joys of the river. Check out the complete list, it’s inspiring.

We still need a few more readers to join their ranks before the end of the year, if we are going to hit our modest goal. We’re very close.

More than 4,000 people receive our free weekly email newsletter. It’s a diverse community of people, all united by their love of the St. Croix River. St. Croix 360 seeks to serve all these readers as best we can.

Please consider contributing today, so we can keep the river stories flowing in the new year.

Support st. croix 360

Comments

Comment

Follow:

Recent News:

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Many tributaries make a mighty river