Listen: River stories from the ‘We Are Water’ podcast

The Watershed is a podcast exploring stories about water and people from communities throughout Minnesota.

The Watershed is produced by We Are Water MN, which is led by the Minnesota Humanities Center in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency; the Minnesota Historical Society; the Board of Water and Soil Resources; the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources; and University of Minnesota Extension. We are Water MN is funded in part with money from the Clean Water, Land, & Legacy Fund created in 2008 and by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Special thanks to Leah Lemm, who conducted our interviews in Stillwater.

Episode 39: Water stories and stewardship, feat. Greg Seitz

In this episode, we hear from St. Croix 360 editor and founder, Greg Seitz.

Music credits: These Times, Waterbourne, Lamb Drop, Pull Beyond Pull, and On Top of It by Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Episode 40: Microorganisms and the Big Picture, feat. Dr. Mark Edlund

In this episode, we hear from Dr. Mark Edlund, Senior Scientist at the St. Croix Watershed Research Station, part of the Science Museum of Minnesota. Learn about microscopic algae and the ways they can inform us about our waterbodies. How can diatoms help us protect our waters?

Thank you to Dr. Mark Edlund, our interviewee for this episode. Learn more about Mark and his research at https://new.smm.org/scwrs/people/edlund.