Heading up the river

St. Croix 360 needs about 100 more contributors to meet our annual goal.

By

Greg Seitz

/

/

< 1 minute read

As of this week, 258 people have supported St. Croix 360 this year. Thank you to all those folks!

We are seeking to once again reach 360 supporters this year, and need your help to do it. That means we need just 102 more readers to support our work.

The graphic above shows how — if we were traveling up the St. Croix River from Prescott to the headwaters in Solon Springs — we’re almost to the confluence with the Yellow River!

Please help St. Croix 360 make our goal.

CONTRIBUTE TODAY

We are well over halfway to the headwaters now, and your contribution could make a big difference.

Readers like you are St. Croix 360’s only source of funding. If you care about the river and appreciate staying informed and inspired, please consider supporting our work today.

Thank you!

Support st. croix 360

