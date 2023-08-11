North Woods and Waters of the St. Croix Heritage Area hires first executive director

Monica Zachay

North Woods and Waters of the St Croix Heritage Area (NWW) is pleased to announce the hiring of its first Executive Director, Monica Zachay, MPA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Monica Zachay to our team of passionate and dedicated volunteers. Monica is the right person at the right time to lead our organization,” said Melanie Kleiss, NWW Co-Chair.

As the first Executive Director for North Woods and Waters, Monica is excited to share her passion for the St. Croix River watershed and its heritage with others. Monica brings a deep knowledge of the St. Croix Watershed, along with more than 16 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, program development and implementation, funding strategies, partner and volunteer relationships, and organizational growth. She spent over 10 years working for Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix and Namekagon (most recently as Director of Programs) working with people and organizations throughout the entire watershed. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Natural Resources and has a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Missouri. Monica lives within the St. Croix Watershed with her husband and enjoys traveling, gardening, and spending time on the river.

“We are grateful to the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation and an anonymous donor who provided financial support to make this possible,” said Jason Laumann, Deputy Director of the Northwest Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, and NWW Co-Chair. “For 14 years this organization has been primarily managed by volunteers, and this is a pivotal moment in our history.”

North Woods and Waters of the St Croix Heritage Area is a nonprofit organization that connects people, groups and organizations to help visitors and residents develop greater appreciation of the nationally significant stories and resources within the St. Croix River watershed. This watershed covers nearly 8,000 square miles and crosses the boundaries of Minnesota and Wisconsin, eighteen counties, and four tribal territories. Through a targeted set of programs and services, NWW works collaboratively with its organizational partners in the St. Croix Watershed to develop a stronger, more sustainable economic base for the watershed’s 114 communities by attracting new businesses to this region and through heritage tourism.