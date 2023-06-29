Mobile art gallery will show youth nature photos at St. Croix Valley sites

Work by participants in innovative "In A New Light" program will be on display at state parks and other locations.

In a New Light features photography by the youth of Northwest Passage, a residential mental health treatment program with campuses in Frederic and Webster, WI.

This innovative therapeutic arts program equips youth who are experiencing severe behavioral, trauma, and mental health issues with cameras, and sometimes snorkels, allowing them to find the beauty in the world that surrounds them. It’s about young people doing nature photography, but also about revealing the tremendous beauty and potential in themselves. These photographs are the visual representation of their journey of self-discovery, hope and healing.

In a New Light will be ON VIEW in the ArtReach St. Croix Mobile Art Gallery:

July 4 at The Brookside Bar & Grill, Marine on St. Croix

140 Judd Street, Marine on St. Croix, MN

Hours:

224 N. 4th Street, Stillwater, MN

Hours: 6-8pm

6959 Peller Ave S, Hastings, MN

Hours: Friday, 5-8pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9am-4pm

16821 O’Brien Trail N, Marine on St. Croix, MN

Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9am-4pm

256 Taprock Street, Taylors Falls, MN

Hours: Friday, 5-8pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9am-4pm

725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, MN

Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm

1034 Cty Hwy A, Hudson, WI (by the beach)

Hours: Friday, 5-8pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9am-4pm

Photo Walks with Ian Karl

Ian Karl, Experiential Programming Coordinator for Northwest Passage, will host two special walks open to those age 10 and up. Ian’s background of wilderness expeditions, environmental education, and adventure guiding is central to his work with youth finding their power at the intersection of arts & nature.

Nature Photo Walk with Ian Karl

August 5 at 10am, Interstate Park-MN (meet at the Mobile Art Gallery)

August 19 at 10am, Walker Art Center (meet the Mobile Art Gallery)

Register Today