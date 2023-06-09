St. Croix 360

Artists announced for St. Croix River summer residencies

Writers, illustrators, and a sculptor will spend time at historic riverside cabin.

Pine Needles cabin (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The St. Croix Watershed Research Station has announced four artists who will spend time living and working on the banks of the St. Croix this summer. Artists at Pine Needles not only spend time dedicated to inspiration and creation at a historic cabin in Marine on St. Croix, but have the chance to work with and learn from scientists at the research facility.

“The Artist at Pine Needles residency program invites natural history artists or writers to spend 2 to 4 weeks to immerse themselves in a field experience, gather resource materials, and interact with environmental scientists and the local community,” the program website says.

Three established artists and one emerging artist will participate in the residency this summer.

The St. Croix Watershed Research Station is part of the Science Museum of Minnesota. The Pine Needles cabin was built by conservationist J.W.G. Dunn around 1912 and donated to the Science Museum by his son, the historian and writer James Taylor Dunn, in 1999. Learn more at the Artist at Pine Needles website.

