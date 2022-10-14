St. Croix 360

New walking trails now open along Valley Creek in Afton

Belwin Conservancy welcomes public to new preserve on weekends this fall.

Our latest trail system, Oxbow Trails, is now open for public hiking! The trails will be open on weekends, dawn to dusk, until November 27th, or until the first major snowfall. 

Oxbow Trails had a great opening day this last weekend with many community members coming out to enjoy crisp fall walks. Bill Palmquist, Mayor of Afton, visited on Saturday and spotted a red-tailed hawk, pictured above. Debbie Vogelgesang Zappa posted on Facebook that “The trails are great” and Brenda McClain Goeltl let us known that she went twice on opening day! Thanks to everyone who has made it out. We invite you to keep tagging us in your social media posts — its so fun to see all the great sightings.

Belwin is grateful to have worked in partnership with the city of Afton, the Minnesota DNR, Washington County, and others to make this project a reality. Please remember that no dogs are allowed at Oxbow Trails. Plan your visit.

