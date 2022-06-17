Prairie Enthusiasts announce event to celebrate saving Blueberry Hill

Gathering at site overlooking the St. Croix on June 25 will recognize partners and offer guided walks.

Volunteers with the St. Croix Valley Chapter of the Prairie Enthusiasts collecting seeds at Blueberry Hill in July 2020. (TPE – St. Croix Valley)

Join us as we celebrate the enrollment of the Blueberry Hill site into the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation’s Highway Sponsorship Program.

Blueberry Hill prairie has a spectacular view of the St. Croix River.. It is also a great place to watch eagles, cranes, and other birds. This remnant prairie is part of a larger prairie & savanna complex and is located just south of the MN DNR’s Scientific and Natural Area (SNA) St. Croix Savanna.

When: Saturday, June 25, 2022, Noon – 3:00 PM

Where: Blueberry Hill prairie, 2870 Quant Ave N, West Lakeland Township, MN

This event is a “thank you” to the many volunteers who have contributed hundreds of hours over 16 years to improve and maintain the remnant prairie on a bluff above the St. Croix Valley. Come and see what your work has accomplished!

We will also recognize the many organizations that encouraged and supported our chapter to continue to protect this rare ecosystem.

Details

Noon to 1pm: catered lunch from Big Guys BBQ

1pm: Welcome; introduction to TPE president and vice president; introduction to MnDOT representative.

2pm – 3pm: guided walks through the prairie

Bring a lawn chair.

Please RSVP so we have enough food:

Directions to 2870 Quant Ave N, West Lakeland Township, MN

From I-94, go north on MN-95 for about 1.8 miles. Turn right onto Quant Avenue.

Questions? call Evanne Hunt at 612-501-5802.