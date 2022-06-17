St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Prairie Enthusiasts announce event to celebrate saving Blueberry Hill

Gathering at site overlooking the St. Croix on June 25 will recognize partners and offer guided walks.

By | | 2 minute read

Volunteers with the St. Croix Valley Chapter of the Prairie Enthusiasts collecting seeds at Blueberry Hill in July 2020. (TPE – St. Croix Valley)

Join us as we celebrate the enrollment of the Blueberry Hill site into the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation’s Highway Sponsorship Program.

Blueberry Hill prairie has a spectacular view of the St. Croix River..  It is also a great place to watch eagles, cranes, and other birds.  This remnant prairie is part of a larger prairie & savanna complex and is located just south of the MN DNR’s Scientific and Natural Area (SNA) St. Croix Savanna. 

When:  Saturday, June 25, 2022, Noon – 3:00 PM
Where:  Blueberry Hill prairie, 2870 Quant Ave N, West Lakeland Township, MN

This event is a “thank you” to the many volunteers who have contributed hundreds of hours over 16 years to improve and maintain the remnant prairie on a bluff above the St. Croix Valley.  Come and see what your work has accomplished!

We will also recognize the many organizations that encouraged and supported our chapter to continue to protect this rare ecosystem.

Details

  • Noon to 1pm: catered lunch from Big Guys BBQ
  • 1pm: Welcome; introduction to TPE president and vice president; introduction to MnDOT representative.
  • 2pm – 3pm: guided walks through the prairie

Bring a lawn chair. 

Please RSVP so we have enough food:

I’m Coming!

Directions to 2870 Quant Ave N, West Lakeland Township, MN

From I-94, go north on MN-95 for about 1.8 miles.  Turn right onto Quant Avenue.   

Questions? call Evanne Hunt at 612-501-5802.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Prairie Enthusiasts announce event to celebrate saving Blueberry Hill