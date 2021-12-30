Afton State Park phenology: December 24, 2021 to January 6, 2022

Afton State Park (aossanna/Flickr)

Astronomy

In the evening from December 24 to the 31st, look for bright Venus in the western sky. Then look below Venus for Mercury! There aren’t a lot of good chances to see Mercury, but this is one. From the 29th to the 31st Mercury will be to the left of Venus. And in early January Saturn and Jupiter join Venus and Mercury in the west in the evening, with the crescent Moon putting in an appearance on the 4th and 5th. And overnight on the 4th look in the northern sky for the Quadrantid Meteor Shower.

Birds

Some birds, like bluebirds, meadowlarks, and turkey vultures, leave Afton in the winter for points farther south. Other birds, like juncos, red-breasted nuthatches, and tree sparrows arrive at Afton in the winter from points farther north. And still other birds live at Afton all year round, including bluejays, hairy woodpeckers, white-breasted nuthatches, and red bellied woodpeckers.

Mammals

Winter snow cover provides a good opportunity to learn to identify tracks. Two common animals at Afton who leave tracks that are relatively easy to identify are rabbits and deer. Rabbits’ large hind feet leave large prints that are usually side by side. Their smaller front paws may either step right next to each other, so that they sometimes blur together into one track in the snow, or are one slightly in front of the other. The tracks from the hind feet are about three and a half inches long, and those from the front feet are about one inch long. Deer tracks are sort of heart-shaped, and two-and-a-half to three inches long.









Plants

If you take a walk in the woods you might notice some deciduous trees that are still holding their leaves. They are probably oaks! Here are photos of the bark, leaves, and acorns of three oaks that are present at Afton, the White Oak, the Bur Oak, and the Northern Pin Oak.

Weather observations

Here are some weather observations from past years.

Friday, December 24 2009: record snowfall of 5.2 inches Saturday, December 25 2018: bare ground, no snow cover Sunday, December 26 2011: record high of 52° Monday, December 27 1971: record snowfall of 6 inches Tuesday, December 28 2013: record high of 47° Wednesday, December 29 1999: record high of 53° Thursday, December 30 2004: record high of 51°; 2019: record snowfall of 4.9 inches Friday, December 31 2010: freezing rain and light snow Saturday, January 1 2017: high of 32° Sunday, January 2 1999: record snowfall of 6.1” Monday, January 3 2013: high in 20s Tuesday, January 4 2014: temperature falls through day from 20s to single digits; 2019: record high of 47° Wednesday, January 5 2019: record high of 47° Thursday, January 6 2014: record low high temperature, in the teens below zero. Low of minus 22°

