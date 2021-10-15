St. Croix 360

National Park Service requests input on future of Fairy Falls recreation area

Popular site near Stillwater is currently closed due to parking, safety, and erosion.

Fairy Falls (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is seeking public input about future management of the Fairy Falls Day Use Area, located near Stillwater, Minnesota.

“We’re excited to invite the public and local community to share their thoughts and perspectives about the Fairy Falls Day Use Area. The National Park Service wants to understand what experiences are important to visitors and to hear ideas to provide safe, welcoming experiences that promote a healthy natural environment and respect the unique qualities of the site,” said Julie Galonska, St. Croix National Scenic Riverway superintendent.

Public comments will be accepted October 19 through November 21, 2021. All interested individuals are invited to share their thoughts at: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/fairyfalls, or by sending comments to Lisa Yager, St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, 401 N. Hamilton Street, St. Croix Falls, WI 54024.

Map by St. Croix 360

For those interested in learning more about Fairy Falls Day Use Area and the planning process, the National Park Service will host two virtual open house meetings. The National Park Service will provide a brief presentation, followed by an opportunity for the public to share perspectives and ideas. The meetings will present the same information.

Virtual Open House Meetings:

Space is limited. Please register for only one meeting. A recording will be provided for future viewing.

Fairy Falls Day Use Area is a 54-acre natural area located in Stillwater Township. Deep ravines and steep bluffs surround Silver Creek as it passes through a marsh on its way to the St. Croix River. The area has a long history of human use and its ecological diversity provides habitat for a variety of plants and animals. Fairy Falls Day Use Area is currently closed to the public due to lack of safe visitor access and deteriorating social trails along steep slopes.

For more information, please call 715-483-2274.

