St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

More than halfway to our goal

Help St. Croix 360 get to 300 supporters this year.

By | | < 1 minute read

Summer evening on the Lower St. Croix. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

St. Croix 360 needs your help! We have set a goal of reaching 300 supporters this year. Please become one of the readers who make our work possible.

If we make the goal, St. Croix 360 can continue researching and reporting important stories, covering more of the region. There is always more to learn about this amazing river and its tributaries.

St. Croix 360 helps you stay informed, involved, and inspired — now we need your help to keep sharing river stories.

PLEASE SUPPORT ST. CROIX 360

Reaching 300 supporters will be a stretch, but it’s doable. We’re already more than halfway there.

About 3,000 people subscribe to St. Croix 360. We hope that 10% of our readers can help. Your support will make a difference.

Please contribute if you can. Thank you so much.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners