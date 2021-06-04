Register now for last few spots on ‘River Ramblers’ guided kayak trips

Limited space left for paddle on June 19 to enjoy the river and write some poems.

The first River Ramblers guided kayak trip on May 22 was a lot of fun. We were joined by 15 folks for a friendly paddle through the islands and channels above the Soo Line High Bridge. We saw eagles and swallows and sandpipers, and much more.

There are only four spots left for the next outing, on June 19, as of this writing. This trip’s theme is River Haiku: “Seventeen syllable poems on the St. Croix. We will paddle the Arcola islands and stop at a couple of locations for inspiration and then create one haiku on the water and one back on shore.”

There are also still some available slots for the July 24 “Slow Poke Paddle,” while August is full.

The $89 fee includes not only my services, but a kayak, paddle, life jacket, guides from Wahoo Adventures, and a delicious and leisurely lunch afterwards.

All trips are on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning and ending at historic Arcola Mills. A portion of the registration fee is contributed to the nonprofit foundation that owns and operates the site.

Questions? Email greg@stcroix360.com or kerri@mywahooadventures.com.