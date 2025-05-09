St. Croix 360 releases new river maps

Maps have been improved and updated and prices have been reduced.

St. Croix 360’s popular maps of the St. Croix River have been updated and improved just in time for summer! Order now to get yours in time for all your upcoming adventures.

Since releasing the first version of our river maps more than two years ago, they have been redesigned to contain more information while being easier to read than ever.

Features:

Printed on durable, waterproof synthetic paper

Topographic lines show elevation contours of the river valley

Public lands include state parks and nature preserves

Other details included: Boat landings Campgrounds Historic sites Hiking trails Major roads and bridges And much more









We have also slightly increased the scale of the maps, meaning they are more “zoomed in,” providing a higher level of detail. This has shifted the stretches of river covered by each map, made room for more information, and allowed us to extend coverage a few more miles downstream.

River sections:

St. Croix Falls to Osceola (L1)

Osceola to William O’Brien State Park (L2)

William O’Brien State Bark to Arcola (L3)

Arcola to Bayport (L4)

St. Croix 360’s River Maps are unique and the only place to buy them is our online store. They are printed and shipped from right here in the St. Croix Valley.

We are also happy to announce that prices have come down! River maps are now just $10 each, or you can get a bundle of four maps for $30.

Rivers are always changing, but this map does not. Every effort is made to ensure this map is free of errors but there is no warrant it is either spatially or temporally accurate or fit for a particular use. This map is provided without any warranty of any kind whatsoever, either express or implied.