St. Croix 360 returns to River Radio

Founder Greg Seitz was recently interviewed about several recent river stories for local podcast.

By

Marine Community Library

/

/

< 1 minute read

Share: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Other
Gayle Knutson, co-host of River Radio.

River Radio is back for Season 6! River Radio is a frequent audio webcast production hosted by Marine residents Jim Maher and Gayle Knutson with technical direction by Matt Quast. The show is presented by the Marine Community Library. It focuses on providing information about your community and your world. In each episode, conversation is conducted with notable figures from Minnesota and nationwide as well as local leaders. Each program includes updates on area news.

Hosts Jim Maher and Gayle Knutson kick off Season 6 of River Radio, speaking with Dan Kaufman, contributing writer, The New York Times and The New Yorker, on how NAFTA helped our neighboring state of Wisconsin transitioned from its progressive heritage to become a key swing state won by Donald Trump in the 2016 election (4:00); and Greg Seitz, writer and founder, St. Croix 360, about developments on the river, including the discovery of dead turtles (25:30).

Also included is the latest on the Brookside Bar and Grill’s challenge to the Marine City Council and other local news (48:00).

Listen:

Comments

St. Croix 360 offers commenting to support productive discussion. We don’t allow name-calling, personal attacks, or misinformation. This discussion may be heavily moderated and we reserve the right to block nonconstructive comments. Please: Be kind, give others the benefit of the doubt, read the article closely, check your assumptions, and stay curious. Thank you!

“Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding.” – Bill Bullard

Comment

Follow:

Recent News: