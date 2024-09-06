Folk School Festival features hands-on crafts, expert demonstrations, music, and more

Please note: St. Croix 360 will once again have a booth at this event, more details to come. Full disclosure: Marine Mills Folk School executive director Kate Seitz is married to St. Croix 360 founder Greg Seitz.

The 2022 Marine Mills Folk School Festival (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

On Saturday, September 21, Marine Mills Folk School (MMFS) invites everyone to experience a day in the life of a folk school!

The annual Marine Mills Folk School Festival offers demonstrations by artisans, hands-on crafting opportunities, live music and dancing, and dozens of other experiences that showcase what folk schooling is all about.

“Folk schools differ from other arts or education centers,” says MMFS Executive Director Kate Seitz. “At Marine Mills Folk School, the emphasis is on the process of creating, the community you’re building in class together, and the joy of lifelong learning.”

“Whether you’re weaving a basket, carving wooden spoons, knitting a scarf, baking bread or dancing,” Seitz continues, “folk schools celebrate the effort you put into your craft alongside what you create.”

The Marine Mills Folk School Festival is a free event. It takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on September 21 on the grounds of the folk school at 550 Pine Street in Marine on St. Croix, Minn., just “up the hill” from the historic downtown.

New activities at the 2024 festival include featured demonstrations by MMFS artisan instructors showcasing many of the folk school’s class offerings:

Courtesy of Alex Yerks

Alex Yerks (green wood carving)

Pam Heaton (clogging)

Janice Hunton (West African drumming)

Christen Penteck (wool spinning and carding)

Gillian Jackson (Wycinanki/Traditional Polish Paper Cutting)

The public is invited to watch the demonstrations, ask questions, and learn more about each craft to see what activity they might be interested in learning at MMFS.

There will also be hands-on activities for adults and children offered by participating vendors, folk school volunteers and the Living History Society of Minnesota.

Additional festival activities include an Artists’ Marketplace with more than 70 artisans; a raffle of donated artisan and business items to benefit Marine Mills Folk School; food and beverages from a variety of vendors including the Scandia-Marine Lions Club and Marine General Store, and much more.

Music at the festival will be provided by North Shore Trail and the MMFS Community Bluegrass Jammers. The Jammers meet monthly at the folk school to learn from and play with one another.

A fan favorite, sheep dog–herding demonstrations will be conducted by Dan Reuter of Koru Farms on the ball fields adjacent to the festival. Tours of the folk school’s woodcarving studio will be offered as well.

Says Seitz, “Our goal is for everyone who attends the Marine Mills Folk School Festival to have fun while learning about our mission and the artisans that we work with.”

Details & More

The Marine Mills Folk School Festival takes place at 550 Pine Street, Marine on St. Croix, MN 55047. This annual, family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

More information is available at MarineMillsFolkSchool.org.

The Marine Mills Folk School Festival’s Major sponsors are: Scandia-Marine Lions Club and Security State Bank of Marine.

Additional festival sponsors include: Abrahamson Nurseries, Brookside Bar & Grill, Garden Gate at Crabtree’s, Marine Landing b.o.t.m., and Rustic Roots Winery.