Namekagon River clean-up organizer seek volunteers

The Namekagon River (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Namekagon River Clean-Up

Saturday, September 7 · 8:30am – 3pm

Hayward Lake Boat Landing

10360 Hall of Fame Drive Hayward, WI 54843

Free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required.

Register Now

The Namekagon River is a popular place for paddling, fishing, or simply taking in the beauty of the riverway. Bring your family and friends and help care for this special place, all while enjoying a fall day outdoors.

Volunteers have the option to participate on land or on water and may use their own canoes and or kayaks. The event will be followed by an afterparty with fun prizes, delicious food, and live music!

In celebration of National Public Lands Day, all participants will receive a coupon for one free entry into a national park or other federal public land.

Schedule:

8:30 AM – Participant sign-in at Hayward Lake Boat Landing. Coffee and refreshments will be provided

8:45 AM – Welcome and overview of the day

9 AM – Groups head out to cleanup sites!

3-6 PM – Afterparty at the Angry Minnow in downtown Hayward (optional)

What to Expect:

We will be picking up trash in and along the Namekagon River. Volunteers should meet at the registration table at the Hayward Lake Boat Landing at 8:30 am to check in and enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries. At 8:45 am, we will go over the plan for the day, conduct a safety briefing, distribute supplies, and begin the cleanup! Gloves, trash grabbers, and bags will be provided.

Volunteers participating by boat will then travel to an assigned boat landing. Please indicate if you need shuttle service for travel between the launch site and the take out location when registering. Volunteers participating on land will start the cleanup at the Hayward City Beach and then travel to different cleanup destinations in the area. The cleanup typically runs until 2:30pm or 3pm.

To celebrate your hard work, join the afterparty at the Angry Minnow in Downtown Hayward at 3pm! There will be food provided by Mainstreet Tacos, music by Son of Mel, and a prize drawing!

Restrooms

Restrooms available at Hayward City Beach and at boat landings.

Recommended items to bring/wear: