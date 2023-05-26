St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Afton State Park phenology, May 26 to June 1

Baby birds, butterflies, and summer blooms and berries.

By and | | 3 minute read

Afton State Park (Drew Geraets/Flickr)

Astronomy

In the evening on Wednesday, May 31st, look for bright Venus in the western sky after sunset, with Mars to its upper left. Mars and Venus are the two planets closest to us here on Earth.

Birds

Baby birds are hatching and parents are busy feeding nestlings and teaching fledglings how to fend for themselves. In most species both mother and father birds participate in child care and feeding, and also keeping the nest clean of their babies’ poop. Robin nestlings are “altricial”, which means they are naked when they hatch and totally dependent on their parents to feed them. And the parents also have to keep the nest clean! Young robins poop almost immediately after feeding, with their poop encased in what’s called a fecal sac. In their first few days of life, robins aren’t able to fully digest what the parents feed them, so the parents obtain nourishment from eating the nestlings’ fecal sacs. During the rest of their more or less two weeks in the nest, the parents carry the fecal sacs away from the nest and then drop them. Bluebirds and grackles keep their nests clean in the same way.

And don’t forget the birds that stay at Afton year round. They include Northern Cardinals, Black- capped Chickadees, Wild Turkeys, and Bluejays.

Insects

Some small butterflies you might see in late May and early June include the Clouded Sulphur, one of the more common butterflies at Afton, the Common Ringlet, the Spring Azure, the Peck’s Skipper, the American Copper, Eastern Tailed-Blue, and the Silver-spotted Skipper.

Damselflies are flying now, too. They are related to the dragonflies, but hold their wings together at rest, while dragonflies hold theirs spread flat out. There are several species of bluets at Afton, and you may also see Ebony Jewelwings. Female Ebony Jewelwings have a white spot, called a “pseudostigma” near the end of their wings, while the head, thorax and abdomen of the male is a bright metallic blue-green.

Amphibians

The evening frog and toad chorus is loud and strong in late May. Listen for the Boreal Chorus Frog, Tree Frogs, and American Toads. The call of the Chorus Frogs sounds like someone running their finger along a comb. There are two species of Tree Frogs at Afton. Both make a very loud trilling call that lasts one to three seconds. People often think they are hearing a bird. The American Toad makes a high-pitched trilling call that goes on for ten to 30 seconds, often with several toads calling at once.

And what’s the difference between frogs and toads, anyway? Here are several ways to tell them apart. Frogs have smooth, moist skin, and are generally not very far from water. Toads have skin that is more rough and warty, and it is better at retaining moisture so they can venture farther from the water. Frogs have long hind legs, longer than their head and body combined, while toads have short and stubby legs. Frogs use their long legs to jump long distances. Toads are more likely to move around by making short hops and very often walking or crawling.

The Tree Frogs have what are called “sticky toes” which allow them to grip smooth surfaces. They can climb up windows and trees thanks to their sticky toes. You can see the tree frog’s sticky toes in the photo.

Plants

Have you found any wild strawberries yet? They should be ripe by now, and are very tasty!! Also look for black cherry blossoms on small trees.

As the hardwood trees leaf out many of the woodland ephemerals near the end of their blooming season, including Large-flowered Bellwort, Wild Geraniums, False Rue Anemone, and Yellow Trout Lily.

And on the prairie look for Yarrow, Butterflyweed, White Wild Indigo, and Harebells.

Weather observations

Here are some weather observations from the Afton State Park area from past years.

Friday, May 262020: high near 80° with a thunderstorm in the evening
Saturday, May 272019: Rain throughout the day, just over an inch
Sunday, May 282018: Record high of 100°
Monday, May 292006 and 2018: tie for record high of 94°; 2015: rain through the day
Tuesday, May 302012: high in the 60s
Wednesday, May 312015: high in the 60s; 2010: sunny and in the 80s
Thursday, June 12015: sunny and near 70°; 2014: record rainfall of 2.37 inches

Photo/Image credits

All photos copyright Nina Manzi, except:

  • Michael Furtman, MN Conservation Volunteer: Black-capped Chickadee
  • Dean Lokken: Bluejay, Robin Fledgling, Robin feeding nestlings, Silver-spotted Skipper, White Wild Indigo
  • Gary Sater: Cedar Waxwing, Northern Cardinal
  • Stan Tekiela, MN Conservation Volunteer: Boreal Chorus Frog

Support from readers makes St. Croix 360 possible.

Please contribute today

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Afton State Park phenology, May 26 to June 1