‘American Idyll’: St. Croix 360 on River Radio

The Wild and Scenic St. Croix River, the area we call home, faces constant challenges. In this episode, hosts Jim Maher and Gayle Knutson update recent happenings along the river valley, speaking with:
- Greg Seitz, writer, and founder of the online publication St. Croix 360, on some of the biggest issues affecting the river today;
- Lisa Doerr, farm owner, operator, Polk County, Wisconsin, on the ongoing controversy surrounding concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs); and
- John Gorka, legendary local singer/songwriter, about his upcoming benefit concert for the Marine Community Library.
River Radio is an audio webcast production hosted by Marine residents Jim Maher and Gayle Knutson with technical direction by Matt Quast. The show is presented by the Marine Community Library. It focuses on providing information about your community and your world. In each episode, conversation is conducted with notable figures from Minnesota and nationwide as well as local leaders. Each program includes updates on area news.
Comment