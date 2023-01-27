St. Croix 360

Online forum will focus on zebra mussel threat in northwest Wisconsin

Event on Feb. 2 is hosted by local lake organizations, counties, and conservation groups.

Non-native zebra mussels cling to a native pocketbook mussel found in the St. Croix River at Prescott. (Greg Seitz, St. Croix 360)

Zebra Mussel Forum
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Virtual Microsoft Teams
Meeting opens at 8:45 a.m.
To receive the Microsoft Teams Meeting access information, email
colton.sorensen@polkcountywi.gov

With new populations of zebra mussels being found in NW Wisconsin, residents and decision-makers are concerned about the effects zebra mussels will have on our water resources. The Zebra Mussel Forum will cover a range of topics and case studies including:

  • zebra mussel establishment, growth, and impacts to the ecosystem
  • local decontamination actions to stop the spread of zebra mussels
  • zebra mussel monitoring
  • zebra mussel control research
  • zebra mussel management options for Wisconsin

Forum Agenda

All times include presentation and time for questions/answers.

9:00 Introduction and Microsoft Teams Overview

9:05 Introduction to Zebra Mussels

Establishment, Population Growth, and Impacts: Maureen Kalscheur, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

10:05 Zebra Mussel Impacts on Fisheries

Greg Matzke, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

10:35 Break

10:40 Decontamination in NW Wisconsin

Decontamination Ordinance:
Lisa Burns, Washburn County Land & Water Conservation
Lipsett Lake Pressure Washer Station:
Bob Baker, Lipsett Lake Association
Bone Lake CD3 Station:
Cary Olson, Bone Lake Management District
Indianhead Pro Muskie Tournament Decontamination Outreach:
Colton Sorensen, Polk County Land and Water Resources

11:40 McKenzie Lakes Prevention Efforts: CBCW and Signage

Sandy Swanson, McKenzie Lakes Association

12:00 Lunch

12:45 Zebra Mussel Monitoring

AIS CLMN Monitoring for Zebra Mussels:
Paul Skawinski, UWEX-Lakes
St. Croix Watershed Veliger Tow Project:
Marian Shaffer, National Park Service

1:15 Zebra Mussel Control Research

Angelique Dahlberg, Ph.D. University of Minnesota

2:15 Zebra Mussel Management Options for Wisconsin

Tyler Mesalk, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

3:00 Wrap Up and Adjourn

The Zebra Mussel Forum is presented by:

  • Balsam Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District
  • Bone Lake Management District
  • Burnett County Land Services Department
  • Deer Lake Conservancy
  • Deer Lake Improvement Association
  • Harmony Environmental
  • Lake Wapogasset & Bear Trap Lake Improvement Association
  • Lake Wapogasset & Bear Trap Lake Sanitary District
  • Lake Wapogasset & Bear Trap Lake Conservancy
  • National Park Service
  • Polk County Association of Lakes and Rivers
  • Polk County Land and Water Resources Department
  • Washburn County Land and Water Conservation Department
  • Wild Rivers Conservancy
  • Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

