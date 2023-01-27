Online forum will focus on zebra mussel threat in northwest Wisconsin

Zebra Mussel Forum
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Virtual Microsoft Teams
Meeting opens at 8:45 a.m.
To receive the Microsoft Teams Meeting access information, email
colton.sorensen@polkcountywi.gov
With new populations of zebra mussels being found in NW Wisconsin, residents and decision-makers are concerned about the effects zebra mussels will have on our water resources. The Zebra Mussel Forum will cover a range of topics and case studies including:
- zebra mussel establishment, growth, and impacts to the ecosystem
- local decontamination actions to stop the spread of zebra mussels
- zebra mussel monitoring
- zebra mussel control research
- zebra mussel management options for Wisconsin
Forum Agenda
All times include presentation and time for questions/answers.
9:00 Introduction and Microsoft Teams Overview
9:05 Introduction to Zebra Mussels
Establishment, Population Growth, and Impacts: Maureen Kalscheur, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
10:05 Zebra Mussel Impacts on Fisheries
Greg Matzke, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
10:35 Break
10:40 Decontamination in NW Wisconsin
Decontamination Ordinance:
Lisa Burns, Washburn County Land & Water Conservation
Lipsett Lake Pressure Washer Station:
Bob Baker, Lipsett Lake Association
Bone Lake CD3 Station:
Cary Olson, Bone Lake Management District
Indianhead Pro Muskie Tournament Decontamination Outreach:
Colton Sorensen, Polk County Land and Water Resources
11:40 McKenzie Lakes Prevention Efforts: CBCW and Signage
Sandy Swanson, McKenzie Lakes Association
12:00 Lunch
12:45 Zebra Mussel Monitoring
AIS CLMN Monitoring for Zebra Mussels:
Paul Skawinski, UWEX-Lakes
St. Croix Watershed Veliger Tow Project:
Marian Shaffer, National Park Service
1:15 Zebra Mussel Control Research
Angelique Dahlberg, Ph.D. University of Minnesota
2:15 Zebra Mussel Management Options for Wisconsin
Tyler Mesalk, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
3:00 Wrap Up and Adjourn
The Zebra Mussel Forum is presented by:
- Balsam Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District
- Bone Lake Management District
- Burnett County Land Services Department
- Deer Lake Conservancy
- Deer Lake Improvement Association
- Harmony Environmental
- Lake Wapogasset & Bear Trap Lake Improvement Association
- Lake Wapogasset & Bear Trap Lake Sanitary District
- Lake Wapogasset & Bear Trap Lake Conservancy
- National Park Service
- Polk County Association of Lakes and Rivers
- Polk County Land and Water Resources Department
- Washburn County Land and Water Conservation Department
- Wild Rivers Conservancy
- Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Comment