Free Friday morning birdwatching hikes offered this spring in Osceola

Wild Rivers Conservancy naturalist will lead 'Birding Before Breakfast' in forests along the St. Croix.

Wood thrush (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

What: Birding Before Breakfast
Where: Boulderwall at the Acreage, 1015 N Cascade Street, Osceola, WI 54020 – watch for the Conservancy sign by the driveway
When: April 1, April 15, April 29 from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM
More information

Join Conservancy Naturalist, Jeremiah Walters, and fellow birders on select Fridays for a series of free, guided hikes. Gregarious species heading north mean more opportunities to spot birds passing through the St. Croix watershed.  Early mornings often mean active feeding times as insects warm with the rising sun and hungry insectivores forage for breakfast. As they say, “The early bird gets the worm.”

The early morning air will be crisp. Bring your binoculars and camera, we do have a limited supply of binoculars to share if needed. Dress for the weather and hiking. We hit the trails at dawn to experience the morning activities of our feathered friends.

This event is free; no pre-registration is required. Bring a friend or two!

