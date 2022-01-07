St. Croix 360

Snake River Fur Post offers history and fun in the snow

Events this winter will give visitors a glimpse into a trader's life more than 200 years ago.

By |

Winter Frolick

Sat., Jan 22, 2022, Noon – 4:00 pm

Shake off the winter blues by heading outdoors at the fur post. Learn about winter travel during the fur trade and join in activities like tossing a curling stone, playing a round of Ojibwe snow snake, snowshoeing around the site or visiting the historic ice fishing tent.

Guests can also relax indoors, enjoy a cup of cocoa before a blazing fire and watch the outdoor festivities from the visitor center.

Snowshoe Saturdays

Sat., Feb 12, 2022, Noon – 4:00 pm
Sat., Mar 5, 2022, Noon – 4:00 pm

Take in the winter beauty at Snake River Fur Post as you explore the site by snowshoe.

Museum admission is free, snowshoe rental is $10 (MNHS members save 20%).

Details

Register here

Location:
Snake River Fur Post
12551 Voyageur Lane
Pine City, MN 55063

Contact:
320-629-6356 or furpost@mnhs.org.

