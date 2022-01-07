Snake River Fur Post offers history and fun in the snow

Winter Frolick
Sat., Jan 22, 2022, Noon – 4:00 pm
Shake off the winter blues by heading outdoors at the fur post. Learn about winter travel during the fur trade and join in activities like tossing a curling stone, playing a round of Ojibwe snow snake, snowshoeing around the site or visiting the historic ice fishing tent.
Guests can also relax indoors, enjoy a cup of cocoa before a blazing fire and watch the outdoor festivities from the visitor center.
Snowshoe Saturdays
Sat., Feb 12, 2022, Noon – 4:00 pm
Sat., Mar 5, 2022, Noon – 4:00 pm
Take in the winter beauty at Snake River Fur Post as you explore the site by snowshoe.
Museum admission is free, snowshoe rental is $10 (MNHS members save 20%).
Details
Location:
Snake River Fur Post
12551 Voyageur Lane
Pine City, MN 55063
Contact:
320-629-6356 or furpost@mnhs.org.
Comment