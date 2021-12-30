St. Croix 360

Year in review: Most popular St. Croix 360 stories of 2021 — and more

River stories ranged across several topics and up and down the river.

Dalles of the St. Croix (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Thank you to everyone who read and shared St. Croix 360 stories this year! There was a lot to report on, from parks to drought to protecting clean water. “Forever chemicals” produced by industrial waste were confirmed in the river’s fish, while some truly amazing and old mussels were found in the upper river.

It was also a good year and a year of growth for St. Croix 360. For the fifth year in a row, the number of people who visited the site increased significantly. We welcomed about 700 new email subscribers, and surpassed 250 financial supporters. (Last year, the total was around 200.)

St. Croix 360 published almost 200 posts this year, and we sent 49 weekly newsletters. More than 250 comments were published from readers.

Without further ado, the 10 most-read articles of the year:

10. Stillwater approves plan for new riverfront park

City council gives plan its stamp of approval, allowing park improvements to proceed — with continued concerns about former residence on the site.

9. New St. Croix River boat ramp to open next year

Launch will offer boaters access to a popular stretch of the lower St. Croix.

8. Company applies for permit to operate ‘hog factory’ in Trade River watershed

Proposal would include tens of thousands of swine in barns, and lots of manure to spread nearby.

7. Watch: A guy’s goats keep him company while he swims the icy St. Croix

“It’s good for body and mind,” he says.

6. Stillwater restaurant’s trees spared as construction starts on new walkway

Conflict over trail route and impact on Dock Café appears to have been resolved.

5. St. Croix River reaches record-low water

Months of dry conditions have sent the river plunging to levels not seen in decades.

4. Railroad tycoons’ estate along St. Croix will open for holiday season family fun

Once a retreat for powerful St. Paul businessmen, Big Rock Creek Farm is now hosting a unique winter festival.

3. Scientists find ‘stranded’ 100-year-old mussels surviving in upper St. Croix

Specimens are believed to have persisted above St. Croix Falls dam, cut off from host fish, for more than a century.

2. New toxin found in St. Croix River fish

High levels of “forever chemicals” in fillets point to decades of industrial pollution.

1. Drinking water severely contaminated near factory farm in St. Croix County

Test results from town hall near large dairy operation show high levels of toxins.

