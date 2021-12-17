St. Croix Valley speaker series will focus on the power of place

Hudson, Wis. (Courtesy city of Hudson)

Conversations of the Valley, the long-running, popular speaker series hosted by the St. Croix Valley Foundation, brings a new slate of expert thought leaders to the online presentations. The theme for this season’s online series is “Placemaking” – how intentionally fostering an attachment to place can impact a town’s economic growth, help to attract and retain residents, and build thriving communities.

There are no fees for this season’s online program. The first presentation takes place January 12, 2022.

WHEN: Wed. Jan 12, 2022, 12 noon – 1:00 pm

TOPIC: “Making The Case For Place”

FEATURING: Dr. Katherine Loflin, “The City Doctor,” TEDx presenter, and lead consultant for the Knight Foundation’s Soul of the Community project

Dr. Loflin will establish what PLACEMAKING can mean for a community. She will discuss its importance, and how attachment to place can relate to economic growth and opportunity. Presentation attendees will learn what community members, city leaders and others can do, community-by community, to promote a stronger sense of PLACE among residents, business leaders and community organizations.

Community members are encouraged to register for any or all presentations in the series. There is no fee for the online presentations, but registration is required. Registration is now open (for the Jan 12 presentation) at scvfoundation.org.

SUBSEQUENT PRESENTATIONS

WHEN : Wed. Feb 9, 2022, 12 noon – 1:00 pm

TOPIC: “The Built Environment”

FEATURING : The Honorable John Robert Smith, policy advisor for the nonprofit Smart Growth America and 16-year former mayor of Meridian MS – where the city’s Union Station is recognized as one of the best multi-modal transportation centers in the country.

➢ The way our communities are planned and built has enormous impact on how well people LIVE

WHEN : Wed. Mar 9, 2022, 12 noon – 1:00 pm

TOPIC : “Building a Welcoming Community”

FEATURING : A representative from “The Welcoming Communities Assessment Project: Toward a Broader Sense of “We”– U of M Extension

A representative from International Institute of MN – Making Minnesota Welcoming

➢ The importance of welcoming communities, who is coming and how new residents create thriving PLACES

WHEN : Wed. Apr 13, 2022, 12 noon – 1:00 pm

TOPIC : “Creative Placemaking”

FEATURING : Jennifer Hughes, National Endowment for the Arts and Laura Zabel, Springboard For The Arts

➢ How the arts inform economic growth and connect people to PLACE

______________________________________________________________________________

Conversations of the Valley is a community speaker series (that has been informing and inspiring since 2004) with the purpose of bringing community members together to address issues relevant to the St. Croix Valley region. By talking about issues, discussing them and asking questions, community members gain insights which often lead to meaningful action.

Conversations of the Valley is hosted by the St. Croix Valley Foundation with generous support from First State Bank & Trust.