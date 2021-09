Yellow warbler, Island Lake (safechrislaurie/iNaturalist)

Please join Tropical Wings on Saturday October 2 at Belwin Creative Center 795 Indian Trail South, Afton, MN to celebrate birds, hear from the 2021 habitat grant projects, and learn how to apply for 2022 grants.

The morning starts with a bird hike at 7:30, followed by refreshments and a program from 9 am-11:30 am.

We have a guest speaker from Costa Rica, Nito Panyagua, naturalist and bird guide extraordinaire. We hope to see you there!