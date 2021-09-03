Potters announce weekend of studio sales

See the work of 14 potters at three studios in the St. Croix Valley, Sept. 17-19.

River Valley Potters are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to their annual Fall Studio Sales on September 17, 18 & 19, 2021. There are four host potters at three different locations this year: Guillermo & Alana Cuellar (Shafer, MN), Peter Jadoonath (Shafer, MN), and Nick Earl (Stillwater, MN). Fourteen additional local and regional guest artists will join them and bring work for sale.

Visitors are invited to see the studios, shop for handmade pottery and connect with potters while enjoying the natural beauty of the St. Croix River Valley. A short drive from one another, each rural studio is distinctive and charming, making it easy and fun to visit all three in one day.

Host Potters Alana Cuellar, Guillermo Cuellar, Nick Earl and Peter Jadoonath (and Lupe the dog)

River Valley Potters are also offering an Early Bird Web Sale on Thursday, September 16 starting at 4 pm cst. All participating artists will update their web shops with a selection of new pieces. At 10 pm, web shops will close and all pots will be available for purchase in person at the Fall Studio Sales.

“We want to be able to provide an online shopping option for those who may not want to attend an event yet,” explained Guillermo Cuellar, referring to concerns regarding the pandemic. “We love seeing people in person but understand that online shopping is an important way to be accessible for everyone.”

The studio sales are taking place outdoors with lots of fresh air and space for social distancing. Visitors are asked to please bring a mask to wear during checkout or when interacting with others.

A full list of the guest artists, details about the web sale, studio locations and more can be found on the website: rivervalleypotters.com.