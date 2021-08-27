Taylors Falls boat tours announce first female boat pilot since 1977

The view from the Taylors Falls Princess. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours is proud to announce that we have a new boat pilot.

Sophie Jury has officially passed her Master Pilot license thru the US Coast Guard to become our newest boat pilot and the 4th female pilot in the long history of our company.

“In fact, we have not had a female pilot since 1977. My great grandmother, Katy Muller was the first female pilot and my grandmother Ann Muller was the second, “says President Amy Frischmon. “My grandmothers were able to obtain their licenses for $1 as long as they had 3 people to vouch that they were of sound mind and had a good moral character. Grandma was often seen on the front row of seats knitting with her license while others piloted the boat. Wendy Kelly of Dresser, WI was our 3rd female pilot when she had her license from 1973 – 1977.”

Sophie Jury of Chisago Lakes, MN started working at the Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours when she was 15 years old. After her first time behind the helm, she realized that this might be something she would like to tackle.

Sophie said, “Every time I was behind the wheel a new challenge would arrive. It was a thrill to tackle each challenge as they came and I knew there weren’t many female boat pilots in the past and I thought it would be a great experience to become a pilot. “

Sophie’s favorite part about being a boat pilot is being out on the beautiful St. Croix River every day. She has enjoyed being able to share the history and the beauty of our area with people from all over the world!

Ryan Ramaley, General Manager, says, “Sophie has worked very hard over the years to become a boat pilot. She became a first mate in 2018. I’ve enjoyed working with Sophie and watching her master the intricacies of driving an authentic paddlewheel boat on the St. Croix River.”

Daily excursions, private charters and private excursions are available and offered 7 days a week thru Sunday, Oct. 24th. We hope you are able to come out, meet Sophie, check out our new patio overlooking the river and enjoy a boat ride this season.