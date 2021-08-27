St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Taylors Falls boat tours announce first female boat pilot since 1977

Sophie Jury passes exam to become only fourth female pilot in company's long history.

By | | 2 minute read

The view from the Taylors Falls Princess. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours is proud to announce that we have a new boat pilot.

Sophie Jury has officially passed her Master Pilot license thru the US Coast Guard to become our newest boat pilot and the 4th female pilot in the long history of our company.

“In fact, we have not had a female pilot since 1977. My great grandmother, Katy Muller was the first female pilot and my grandmother Ann Muller was the second, “says President Amy Frischmon. “My grandmothers were able to obtain their licenses for $1 as long as they had 3 people to vouch that they were of sound mind and had a good moral character. Grandma was often seen on the front row of seats knitting with her license while others piloted the boat. Wendy Kelly of Dresser, WI was our 3rd female pilot when she had her license from 1973 – 1977.”

Sophie Jury of Chisago Lakes, MN started working at the Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours when she was 15 years old. After her first time behind the helm, she realized that this might be something she would like to tackle.

Sophie said, “Every time I was behind the wheel a new challenge would arrive. It was a thrill to tackle each challenge as they came and I knew there weren’t many female boat pilots in the past and I thought it would be a great experience to become a pilot. “

Sophie’s favorite part about being a boat pilot is being out on the beautiful St. Croix River every day. She has enjoyed being able to share the history and the beauty of our area with people from all over the world!

Ryan Ramaley, General Manager, says, “Sophie has worked very hard over the years to become a boat pilot. She became a first mate in 2018. I’ve enjoyed working with Sophie and watching her master the intricacies of driving an authentic paddlewheel boat on the St. Croix River.”

Daily excursions, private charters and private excursions are available and offered 7 days a week thru Sunday, Oct. 24th. We hope you are able to come out, meet Sophie, check out our new patio overlooking the river and enjoy a boat ride this season.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners