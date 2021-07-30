Watch: Local news covers mass fish die-off at Pine City lake

“Primarily we think it’s due to environmental conditions,” DNR Assistant Area Fisheries Manager Deb Vermeersch said. “Hot summer we’ve been having, hotter than normal that will heat water temps that can stress fish, can cause early algae blooms– those deplete oxygen in the water. Any number of these factors, especially the stagnant conditions couple days and not much sunlight due to the haze and smoke in the air, we figure maybe one of these factors or combination of them might lead to depleted oxygen.”