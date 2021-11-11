St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

2021 Supporters

Upper St. Croix River. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Thanks to everyone who contributes — everything helps!

We are grateful to all our supporters.

St. Croix Circle ($60+/month)

Contribute at this level

  • Joan Beaver and Doug Seitz
  • Loralee and Gene DiLorenzo
  • Carol Andresen and Ted Eastlund
  • John Goodfellow and Kitsi Vadheim
  • Bill and Maureen Lundquist
  • Monica Zachay
  • Todd Zwak

Namekagon ($30/month)

Contribute at this level

  • Angela Anderson
  • Colleen Bollom
  • Bob Downs and Linda Wadsworth
  • Peter and Mary Gove
  • St. Croix Watershed Research Station, Science Museum of Minnesota
  • Thomas Kedrowski
  • Lee Lewis and Stephen Bubul
  • Michael Manore
  • North Woods and Waters of the St. Croix Heritage Area
  • Richard Neville

Kettle ($15/month)

Contribute at this level

  • Ryan and Seannie Cochrane
  • Guillermo Cuellar and Laurie MacGregor
  • Susan Gilbert
  • Evanne Hunt and Gregory Korman
  • Brian Laursen
  • Jeanne Matlock
  • Doug Plunkett
  • Judith Taylor
  • Deb Vermeesch
  • Wendy Ward

Apple ($10/month)

Contribute at this level

  • Sally Arneson and Stephen Scallon
  • Mary Bauer
  • Susan and Wesley Cochrane
  • David Bowlin
  • Dawn Bulera
  • Christopher Charlsen
  • Steve Despiegelaere
  • Dan Engstrom and Barb Coffin
  • Mary Johnson
  • Randy and Kathy Ferrin
  • Henry Fischer
  • Erin and Todd Gardner
  • Avery Gentle
  • Muriel Hackney
  • Douglas Hemer
  • Jay and Kali Higgins
  • Scott Holmer
  • Mark Hove
  • Mike and Mary Kessler
  • Julie Kilpatrick
  • Angela Knudson and Paul Creager
  • Gayle Knutson and Jim Maher
  • Karen and Andy Kramer
  • Martha Harding and Gary Noren
  • Margaret Lee
  • Sally and Richard Leider
  • Sarah Lilja
  • Eleanore Maurer
  • William McKeown
  • Garth Morrisette
  • Kevin Nyenhuis
  • Thomas Parenteau
  • David Pauley
  • Anne and Peter Reich
  • Thorne Seese
  • Victoria Slagle
  • Pam Smith
  • Anya Szykitka
  • Mary Ellen Thompson
  • Trillium Garden Design and Maintenance
  • Tom Triplett
  • Kristin Tuenge
  • Jason Ulrich
  • Douglas Williams
  • Jon and Marynel Van Zee

Kinnickinnic ($5/month)

Contribute at this level

  • Brian Alton
  • Lois Anderson
  • Molly Arnason
  • Jill Barthen Berke
  • John Bowlin
  • Paul Burggraff
  • Penny Catlin
  • Paul Chaman
  • Katie Clapp
  • Randy Clary and Lisa Etzwiler
  • Lisa Coakley
  • James Cox
  • Timothy Conlan
  • Laurence Dora
  • Valoree Dowell
  • Karen Dunaski
  • Angela Eckel
  • Karen Engelbretson
  • Tom Elko
  • Nancy Etzwiler
  • Mary Fernstrum
  • Brenda Franklin
  • Donald Frantz
  • Alex Franzen
  • Michael Gallagher and Linda Cullen
  • Dawn Georgieff
  • Jan Gilmore
  • Jared Hoke
  • Beth Honetschlager
  • Mary Hooley
  • Sean and Kristen Hoppes
  • Mike Isensee
  • Dana Jackson
  • Ronald Johnson
  • Steve Johnson
  • Jane Kennedy
  • Lisie Kitchel
  • Bonnie Kloos
  • Laurie Larsen
  • Eric Lind
  • Suzanne Lindgren
  • Sue Logan
  • Heather Logelin
  • Christine Maefsky
  • Jennifer Malmberg
  • Gordon Maltby and Lonnie Lovness
  • Emilee Martell
  • Wendy Martin
  • Melissa May
  • Sheila Maybanks and Jerry Doherty
  • Brad Mcdonnell
  • Catherine McMahon
  • Barb Medinger
  • Corey Mohan
  • Marceleen Mosher
  • Wendy Paulsen
  • Kathy Palmer
  • Jeff Peterson
  • Tom and Dianne Polasik
  • Carolyn Porter
  • Kathleen Quinn
  • Ryan and Lily Rodgers
  • Samuel Schillace
  • James Schoeller
  • Emily Schollett
  • Anastasia Shartin and Dave Folkert
  • Bill Simpson
  • Jeff Stonehouse
  • Ray Valley
  • Mary Jo Van Dell
  • Penny Van Kampen
  • Ken Walls
  • Tom Warth
  • Barbara Wetzel
  • Mike Wilson
  • Lawrence Whitaker
  • Margaret Wieners
  • Charles Wikelius
  • Kate Wright

Other

Contribute any amount

  • Thomas Ashenmacher
  • William Brown
  • Martha Gerkey
  • Gil Gragert
  • Russ Hanson
  • Cecily Harris
  • Robert Hasel
  • Michael Kocon
  • Kurt Koehler
  • Laurie Larsen
  • Margaret Lee
  • Carol Lehman
  • Josh Leonard
  • Elger Lorenzsonn
  • Robert Lupient
  • Roger Miller
  • Rebecca Myerly
  • Mark Peacock
  • Philip Plumbo
  • Terry Quesnel
  • Craig Richardson
  • Patricia Ryan
  • Lisa Schlingerman
  • Karen Schmit
  • Susan Schultz
  • Richard Swanson
  • Grant Tiefenbruck
  • Richard M Tober
  • Sylvia Vangrasstek
  • Wahoo Adventures
  • Terry Tempest Williams
  • Tyler Winter

Did we make a mistake or miss a name? Please contact us at contribute@stcroix360.com.